Quit Your Job, Buy Something Sparkly, and Watch Kacey Musgraves’s “High Horse” Video

Kacey Musgraves’s acid-tinged country-pop masterstroke, Golden Hour, floated through look-at-all-the-colors wonderment and overawed ballads before reaching the sequin-studded disco peak of “High Horse.” It didn’t seem out-of-place or forced. It was a natural move for a songwriter and performer who was finally fully confident in her own craft, and Musgraves’s decision to bring the song to TV twice—first on Ellen, then on SNL—was proof that she wasn’t going to back away from the glamour of it all. She was going to sparkle; you were going to dance.

The official video for “High Horse,” released late on Wednesday, is as playful, glitzy, and biting as the song itself. Trapped in a beige-plated office straight out of 9 to 5 with a creepy, mustachioed co-worker—called Dickerson, subtly—Musgraves daydreams about a night out at the karaoke. It’s a chance for her to borrow a little more Japanese pop-imagery, wear a three shiny outfits, and turn Donald Trump off the TV. Watch it at the top of the page.

