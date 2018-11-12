Kacey Musgraves Will Be the First Guest Judge on New ‘Drag Race All-Stars’

Calling all kitty girls: Our country queen Kacey Musgraves just announced on Instagram that she’ll be the first celebrity judge of the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars. The fourth season of All-Stars premieres December 14 on VH1 and will feature fan favorites Monét X Change, Latrice Royale, Trinity Taylor, and more.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqGC1v_nyM8/

If this announcement feels like a mad libs of everything you like, you’re not alone. This news can only be topped with the inevitable Kacey-themed lip sync, to which we say: YES IN TARNATION!!