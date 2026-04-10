Kacey Musgraves Says UFOs Followed Her Flight for 45 Minutes (And Has Videos to Prove It)

Kacey Musgraves took to Instagram early this morning to post a series of stories detailing an apparent UFO sighting that lasted 45 minutes while the singer was flying from Fort Worth to Nashville.

“Okay, y’all,” the country singer begins. “We just had the craziest f***ing UFO, orb experience.” The country singer then describes the sighting, which began as she was getting ready to take a nap. “I’m a noticer. I’m always noticing things,” she explains, before describing the sighting as “these lights that didn’t look normal.” The “orbs,” as she describes them, “were about 50,000 feet up, probably—we watched them for like, 45 minutes.”

Videos by VICE

They don’t call her Spacey Kacey for Nothin’

Kacey Musgraves is no stranger to the stranger things in life. The “Dry Spell” singer habitually promotes psychedelics and other mystical s*** in her music and marketing materials. But this appears to be no planned PR stunt.

“I’ve seen many crazy things, I mean, literally—keep lookin’ up. I’ve seen fire burnin’ in the sky, things I can’t explain,” Musgraves explains in the post.

But she insists that this experience was particularly profound—and, what’s more, she has the videos to back it up, which can currently be seen on her Instagram story at the time of writing. “These orbs were not moving like any craft that we can control… they would get extremely bright, change color, change size.”

Orb Really?

Indeed, the videos are among the more convincing UFO sightings I’ve seen, to be sure. While Musgraves describes them as looking like she “filmed them on a f***ing’ toaster,” the clips are actually pretty good quality. The Instagram stories depict two to three bright lights in the distance outside the airplane window as they disappear, reappear, and dart around. “Oh my god, it’s going so fast,” Musgraves can be heard saying at one point. “They kept up with our plane for hundreds of miles,” one clip is captioned.

After the flight landed, according to Musgraves, “The pilots come back, open the door or whatever, and we’re like, ‘Uh, did y’all just see something weird?’ And they’re like, ‘Um, three orbs off in the sky?’ Both pilots were laughing. ‘We’ve seen these every single night, and all the other pilots are seeing them, too, and nobody knows what they are.’”

Musgraves summarizes it best in her signature laconic Southern-stoner drawl. “So… yeah. S*** is weird. Anyway, keep it weird, y’all.”