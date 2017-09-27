Kale and Radicchio Salad Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
1 large bunch curly kale, stems removed, leaves torn into bite-size pieces (about 8 cups)
2 small heads radicchio, torn into bite-size pieces (about 8 cups)
¾ cup|177 ml miso-lemon dressing
4 ounces|113 grams feta cheese, crumbed (about 1 cup)
2 tablespoons thinly sliced chives
crispy red onion rings (or thinly sliced red onions)
to garnish:
1 spring onion, finely sliced
bronze fennel
celery leaves
chopped chives
curly parsley
mustard greens
nasturtium
Directions
- Combine the kale and radicchio in a large serving bowl and drizzle with ¾ cup|177 ml of the dressing; toss with your hands, scrunching up the kale with your fingers and massaging the dressing into it. Taste and add more dressing, if desired, and continue tossing until evenly coated
- Divide among plates or serve family-style. Garnish with the feta, chives, and onion rings and loads of herbs.
From Dirty Work: Portland’s OX Puts Onion Rings on Kale Salad
