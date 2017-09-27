Kale and Radicchio Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 large bunch curly kale, stems removed, leaves torn into bite-size pieces (about 8 cups)

2 small heads radicchio, torn into bite-size pieces (about 8 cups)

¾ cup|177 ml miso-lemon dressing

4 ounces|113 grams feta cheese, crumbed (about 1 cup)

2 tablespoons thinly sliced chives

crispy red onion rings (or thinly sliced red onions)



to garnish:

1 spring onion, finely sliced

bronze fennel

celery leaves

chopped chives

curly parsley

mustard greens

nasturtium

Directions

Combine the kale and radicchio in a large serving bowl and drizzle with ¾ cup|177 ml of the dressing; toss with your hands, scrunching up the kale with your fingers and massaging the dressing into it. Taste and add more dressing, if desired, and continue tossing until evenly coated Divide among plates or serve family-style. Garnish with the feta, chives, and onion rings and loads of herbs.

