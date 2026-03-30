Kali Uchis Just Announced a 2026 U.S. Tour with Mariah the Scientist

Kali Uchis just announced a 2026 summer tour of the U.S.

Dubbed the For the Girls Tour, the 18-date outing will see the pop/R&B superstar hitting amphitheaters and arenas across the continental U.S. Plus, Uchis is bringing Mariah the Scientist along in the support slot for the entire run.

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After an appearance at Chicago’s Sueños Music Festival on May 23, the For the Girls Tour kicks off in earnest May 26 with a show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. Subsequent stops will include Governors Ball in NYC, Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; and Salt Lake City, Utah. The final show of the tour will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 8.

Laila! will appear in the opening slot at select dates. View the full tour routing and lineup information below.

Kali Uchis for the girls tour 2026: Ticketing info

An artist presale for Kali Uchis’ For The Girls Tour with Mariah the Scientist will begin Tuesday, March 31 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access. A LiveNation presale begins at the same time, with a Spotify presale and various other presales the following day. Head to Ticketmaster now to set your reminder.

You can also get Kali Uchis tickets on StubHub, including her already-onsale festival dates, sold-out dates, and more. StubHub orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

“get in puta we’re going on tour!” — I’m dying.

05/23 — Chicago, IL @ Sueños Music Festival

05/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

05/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater*

05/29 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

05/30 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

06/04 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*

06/06 — Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater*

06/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre*

06/13 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

06/16 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater*

06/18 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman*

06/19 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

08/01 — Inglewood, CA @ HARD Summer Music Festival

08/02 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

* with Laila!