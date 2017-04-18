Kalu Yala’s Residents Find Out How a Meal Makes It from Farm to Table

On an all-new episode of VICELAND’s JUNGLETOWN, the staff charged with feeding Kalu Yala’s residents decide it’s time they learned exactly how a meal makes it from farm to table. If you can’t stomach what goes into your food, the thinking goes, then you shouldn’t put it in your stomach—and by that logic, the interns are forced to choose between watching a goat get slaughtered or missing out on a meal.

