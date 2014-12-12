Kalyde’s “The Joint” is Straight Warehouse Vibes

Bristol-based newcomer Kalyde has been piquing influential ears recently, scoring a mix on Monki’s BBC Radio 1 show and putting out “The Joint” EP on Kerri Chandler’s MadTech Records. “What gets me excited about making music is a cross pollination of influences which in turn leads to something new,” Kalyde tells THUMP. “If you’re not doing that, then things start to sound the same.”

We’ve got the premiere of the title track. It’s a shuffly house tune with attitude, a tech-inspired baseline and some hypnotic vocal work. “Well basically the concept of ‘This Joint’ was to take a 5 word hook that was typically perceived in a down beat manner and to exploit in a dance environment.”

Find Kalyde on FB // Soundcloud

Consider it exploited.