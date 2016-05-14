Listen to Kamaiyah’s Fire New Track “How You Want It”

Photo via Kamiyah’s Instagram

It’s pretty hard to deny that rap is in a sweet place right now. There’s room for everyone to succeed and with a multitude of different scenes you can find all kinds of stuff to be into. Take for example up and coming Oakland rapper Kamaiyah. She’s been making waves with her mixtape A Good Night In The Ghetto, and seemingly isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Yesterday she released a brand new song “How You Want It,” which feature an ultra chill beat that she gets relentless over. It’s a good dichotomy that shows how forward thinking and well-thought out her music gets.