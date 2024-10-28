Kamala Harris Dropped a New Custom ‘Fortnite’ Map

I’m about to write the most surreal article of my entire career. Current Vice President and Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, is reaching out to the gamers. The Harris campaign announced a Freedom Town, USA custom Fortnite map. Maybe it’s because I’m so game-pilled — and I’m not even a Fortnite guy — but it’s a pretty cool move.

“It’s time to start a new American chapter. Squad up, go vote: https://kamalaharris.com/fortnite Play Freedom Town, USA: 7331-5536-6547,” the description of the video plainly states. I… I don’t know, y’all. Indeed, I’ve been conditioned to accept a certain degree of insanity in politics. But, this? Next-level. I gotta respect it! Overall, it’s definitely an interesting play!

…God, do I dare look at the comments under the video and share them with y’all? Do I want to invite that kind of chaos and stress into my life? …Yes. Yes, I do. “We got Kamala Harris Fortnite map before GTA 6,” one YouTube commenter writes. …Oh! Well, that was more civil than I expected it to be! Granted, I’m nervously scrolling down between sentences as we speak, so we’ll see!

kamala harris takes her campaign to ‘fortnite’

“The Vice President of the United States promoting a Fortnite map is dope asf and I’m here for it.” Me too. Additionally, at the risk of shaking the foundation of my unbiased journalistic integrity briefly, I do think it’s insane for a Presidential nominee to do something like this. So, people who play video games still get ignored when it comes to certain areas of “recognition.” Furthermore, there are still people who think gaming isn’t a legitimate art form, after all!

“You can laugh all you want, this is how you reach young people.” It’s true — you gotta dance in these circles if you want folks to vote for you! Otherwise, you’re leaving crumbs on the table for your opponent to potentially clean up! Seriously, though, read the following sentence and acknowledge it as a reality. “Kamala Harris, the sitting Vice President and current Presidential nominee, released a Fortnite map as a legitimate piece of her campaign.” What. A. World.