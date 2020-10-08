Kamala Harris Isn’t About to Take a Trump COVID Vaccine

In the event the Trump administration brings a new coronavirus cure to the public, we know at least one person who won’t be taking it: Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris.

When asked about the public’s reluctance to take a breakthrough vaccine for COVID-19 and whether Americans should take a remedy approved by the Trump administration, Harris told ABC’s Susan Page during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate that she wouldn’t exactly take President Trump’s word for it.

Videos by VICE

“If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely,” the California senator said. “If Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I’m not taking it.”

"If Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I'm not taking it." —Kamala Harris on COVID vaccines #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/caa6vaEFrS — VICE News (@VICENews) October 8, 2020

At least 49 % of Americans have said they would not take a COVID-19 vaccine if one were to be found, according to a Pew Research study conducted last month. That number has more than doubled since May of 2020.

In the weeks leading up to November’s election, President Trump has repeatedly promised the American public that a vaccine would be available before election day.

At least until earlier this month. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration instated new regulations that would make approving a theoretical COVID-19 vaccine a more strenuous process, squashing any hope of a cure being developed before Nov. 3.

The president was not happy with the FDA’s move.

New FDA Rules make it more difficult for them to speed up vaccines for approval before Election Day. Just another political hit job! @SteveFDA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

He has also embraced controversial and unproven COVID-19 therapies, such as hydroxychloroquine.