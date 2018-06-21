Give Kamasi Washington’s Surreal “Street Fighter Mas” Video All the Awards

Jazz saxophonist and hip-hop crossover master Kamasi Washington’s new album, Heaven and Earth, is out tomorrow. To celebrate, he’s released an honest-to-God Video of the Year contender for the loose and squishy single “Street Fighter Mas.” It stars LA producer (Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur) alongside competitive Street Fighter players Peter “Combofiend” Rosas and Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez.

It has Washington searching for a worthy Street Fighter foe in a creepy, empty hotel, rolling around with Battlecat and Gutierrez by his side, eventually facing off against Rosas as the song reaches its chaotic conclusion. AG Rojas’s ominous cinematography and Washington’s perfect comic timing turn the thing into an award-worthy short film. Watch it at the top of the page.

