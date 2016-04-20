You Guys, Kano Has Mashed Up David Bowie’s “Changes”

This week, Kano took to Later… With Jools Holland to perform material from his recently released album Made In The Manor, which, in our own humble opinion, has arguably entered the collection of best British albums, sitting calmly between Dizzee Rascal’s Boy In Da Corner, The Streets Original Pirate Material, and that one Arctic Monkeys album where they sung about Sheffield.

Yesterday, Kano hit up the BBC Radio 1Xtra studios to perform more renditions from Made In The Manor. This time round he chose the track “Strangers,” which he peppered with some lines and feeling from David Bowie’s consumnate hit “Changes.” Since Bowie’s passing, we’ve been inundated with artists paying their respects, some skillfully and some awfully, but Kano’s lowkey rap tribute does it a tender service, adding female vocals and mutating the twinkling keys already on the track to create a respectful ode.

Listen below and soak in the vibes.