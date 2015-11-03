Kanpachi with Sesame & Chile Oil Recipe

“Kanpachi, or amberjack, is a buttery, delicious fish and it’s perfect raw when superfresh. I like to cut thicker, 1⁄4-in [6-mm] slabs for this preparation and grill them lightly with a butane torch. This cooks just the top layer of flesh, but loosens up the oil in the flesh, making it extra buttery.”
Servings: 4
Prep time: 25 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
1 dried espelette or guajillo chile
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 pound|454 grams kanpachi or Hawaiian Kona Kampachi fillet
½ lemon
flaky sea salt, to taste
1 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh chives
Directions
- In a small, dry frying pan over medium, toast the sesame seeds until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Set aside and let cool.
- In the same pan over medium, toast the chile until fragrant, with a few brown spots, about 3 minutes. Let cool. In a spice grinder or mortar and pestle, process the chile to a fine powder.
- In a small bowl, combine the sesame seeds, ground chile, and olive oil. Let stand at least 1 hour so that the oil takes on some of the heat from the chilies. (This condiment can be made up to 1 day in advance and stored in an airtight container at room temperature until ready to use.)
- Slice the kanpachi fillet into two pieces by cutting along either side of the pin bones. Remove the skin. Cut each piece against the grain into ¼-inch [6-mm] thick slices. As you work, lay the slices on a platter in several straight lines.
- Squeeze a few drops of lemon juice onto each slice of fish. Crumble a few flakes of sea salt over each piece. Stir the chile–olive oil mixture and drizzle over the top of the kanpachi. Garnish with a line of chives down the center of each row of kanpachi. Serve immediately.
