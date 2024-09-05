Kansas City Chiefs Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ Gets 17 Years in Prison for String of Robberies

Football is back, baby! The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the NFL season tonight. Let’s commemorate it with a story about Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, who you might better know by his nickname ChiefsAholic.

He became well-known throughout Chiefs fandom and the NFL for attending several Chiefs games over the years dressed in a head-to-toe costume resembling a gray wolf. The beloved Chiefs fan who was a staple of Arrowhead Stadium was just sentenced to over 17 years in prison without parole for committing a string of armed bank robberies across the United States.

The 30-year-old admitted to robbing 11 banks across seven states and amassing over $800,000 during a 16-month bank robbery spree, thus explaining how anyone can afford lower bowl seats at an NFL game.

His lawyer argued that he had a gambling addiction. Prosecutors said it was actually an addiction to fame—the fame of being the guy in a wolf costume at a football game—that ignited Babudar’s passion for bank robbery. Prosecutors cited a statement from one of the bank robbery victims who said, “My team didn’t deserve to be held at gunpoint twice so a man in a wolf suit could travel the country watching football and placing extravagant bets.”

His robbery spree came to an end when he got caught robbing the Tulsa Teacher’s Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma, on December 16, 2022. He was released on bond a couple of months later. A month after that, he won a hundred thousand dollars after placing some bets on the Chiefs, so he cut off his GPS monitor and fled.

His passion for bank robbery was reignited while he was on the run for four months, all the while robbing banks across Nevada and California. He was finally caught one last time on July 7, 2023, in Lincoln, California. Babudar pleaded guilty. He has been ordered to pay $532,455 in restitution and must forfeit any property he bought using his ill-gotten gains.

I know exactly how I want to end this article, but I don’t know how to elegantly segue into it, so I’m just going to say it: Babudar was a wolf in Chiefs clothing. Thank you.