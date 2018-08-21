Kansas City Security Officer Fired for Ordering a ‘Trayvon Martini’

A bartender who works at the Buzzard Beach bar in Kansas City, Missouri posted a Facebook status yesterday detailing an incident in which a security officer—responsible for policing the Westport neighborhood—allegedly sidled up to the bar, ordered a “Trayvon Martini,” and continued to make racist remarks from there.

Here’s what the bartender, who goes by Alobar Bandaloop on social media, wrote:

As a bartender, I’m asked to make 1001 different drinks and never once has any drink like this crossed till last week. A piece of shit named Mike Dargy wandered his racist ass into my bar and ordered a Travon Martini. Wtf. Then when he noticed the shock on my face, he decided to tell me recipe. One shot of vodka, watermelon juice, and it only takes one shot because it only takes one shot to put him down! The smug look on his face was one of the most punchable looks I’ve ever seen. As the manager on duty walks away in disgust and the server on duty is completely confused why this interaction is happening, I’m still stuck in shock that this grown man would say this. I immediately refuse to serve him and the night ends. Past being a completely trash person, this person works for Westport Security. Herein lies the big problem: he’s paid by the neighborhood to walk around with a pistol and “police” the area. This is a huge issue with me. Who can trust this man in any interaction with an African American? How can this man make sure any mixed cultures are “secure”? I decided to contact his supervisors about my concerns and was complete brushed offed. If this bothers you call 816-384-2404 because we truly can’t have this shit in our neighborhood.

Less than 24 hours later, his post has been shared 950 times, including in the “Unofficial Hyde Park Neighborhood Watch” Facebook group, where members were also encouraged to reach out to Dargy’s employer, the Westport branch of a security management company called Chesley Brown International.

A commenter on that post claims to have messaged Dargy directly and gotten the following response: “I get it man. I was trashed and made a bad decision. Entirely my fault and I will face whatever consequences come my way. Unfortunately I can’t go back in time or say back what I said.”

The community outrage has already motivated Dargy’s employer to act. The Westport Regional Business League said in a statement to the Kansas City Star, “The allegation is currently under investigation by the security company, which has already put its employee in question on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Chesley Brown, meanwhile, put out a statement today saying that, “[w]hile the investigation continues and remains active the officer’s employment with Chesley Brown has ended.” And that they plan to “reevaluate and refine” their cultural sensitivity training going forward.

Dargy was a member of the Olathe Police Department until 2016.