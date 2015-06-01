Kanye and Kim Are Having Another Baby

Tonight’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians mid-season finale just ended with a bombshell: Kim’s pregnant again! Hers and Kanye’s attempts at having a second child have been highly publicized both on the show and off, but the big reveal happened tonight when Kim returned from a doctor visit and popped in on sister Khloe, who naturally screamed at the news. Will Kanyeby #2 be another girl? A boy? Will his or her swagger be on a hundred thousand trillion like Nori’s? What will the name be? Another map direction? Is “South” swaggy enough? How long before the Kardashian-West kids team up with the Knowles-Carter kid and the Ciara-Future kid to form the hip-hop group that takes over the planet?