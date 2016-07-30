Kanye Says He’s Tired of the “Dick Swinging Contest” Between Apple and Tidal



After reading at least three articles in the Wall Street Journal in the past two years, I know that there are a number of ways to resolve a business dispute. Some people are aggressive, taking part in acts of brinksmanship, pushing their rivals into difficult spots; some will convene a board meeting and discuss a plan of action, maybe even reach out to a competitor to come to an agreement so that both can continue to exist in a volatile market.

I know what only some of the words above actually mean, but I know that Kanye West’s business tactics are rarely discussed in MBA classes at this country’s top universities. This morning, Ye took to Twitter to air out his feelings on the simmering competition between Apple and Tidal’s streaming services. It looked like this:

This Tidal Apple beef is fucking up the music game. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 30, 2016

I need Tim Cook Jay Z Dez Jimmy Larry me and Drake Scooter on the phone or in a room this week!!! — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 30, 2016

Fuck all this dick swinging contest. We all gon be dead in 100 Years. Let the kids have the music. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 30, 2016

Apple give Jay his check for Tidal now and stop trying to act like you Steve. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 30, 2016

Kanye is most likely referring to Apple’s attempts to purchase Tidal, a company that he part owns. Apparently, dicks are being swung which, again, hasn’t come up in any of those WSJ articles and might therefore explain Kanye’s left-field approach to conflict resolution.

