Kanye Just Wants to Be A Leader, Any Kind of Leader

On the first Sunday of the year, Kanye West unveiled his latest creative passion: Sunday Service. For the past many months, the Kardashian-West family and their friends and associates have gathered every Sunday in Calabasas for a transcendent, invite-only spiritual jam. And it all culminated on Easter morning with West’s personal Sermon on the Mount at Coachella, complete with premium-priced merch to mark the occasion. But journalist Naima Cochrane says that it all feels an awful lot like a marketing ploy. So on this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, VICE Senior Culture Editor Alex Zaragoza and Cochrane ask, “is this really an attempt to bridge barriers and heal humanity, or is his pulpit just another stage on which to perform?”



