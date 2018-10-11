Kanye just went full Kanye in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump hosted Kanye West in the Oval Office on Thursday, where the musician ranted about a number of ideas to reporters, including crediting the president for stopping a violent conflict between the U.S. and North Korea.

“You stopped the war,” said West, wearing his MAGA hat for the occasion.

West is perhaps Trump’s most notable celebrity supporter, and dozens of journalists surrounded the president’s desk as the rapper spoke. The president invited West and former NFL player Jim Brown to have lunch at the White House, where West planned to discuss prison reform with Trump. While West did touch on criminal justice reform, he also discussed a variety of topics, including his own mental health and ideas he had about hydrogen-powered planes.

West, specifically, said he was concerned about “stop and frisk” policies — practices that allow police to detain and search people for weapons and contraband at random — and how they affect relationships between between civilians and police. Trump has vehemently supported stop-and-frisk searches.

“I didn’t mean to put you on blast like that, bro,” West said.

Trump responded that he was open to changing his mind about stop-and-frisk.

West also touched upon his controversial statements that the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery except as punishment for crimes, should be abolished. Earlier this week, West said the 13th amendment was “slavery in disguise,” and he continued his thoughts at the Oval Office.

“There’s a lot of things affecting our mental health that makes us do crazy things that puts us back into a trap door called the 13th Amendment,” West said to reporters. “I did say abolish. Why would you will keep a trap door? The Constitution is the base of our country. Would you build a trap door that if something happens, you fall, and end up next to the Unabomber.”

“What I think is: We don’t need sentences. We need pardons,” West added.

West also accused black communities of perpetuating violence among themselves. (FBI crime-reporting data shows the controversial idea of “black-on-black” crime is not significantly more prevalent than white people killing other white people.)

“As black people, we have to take responsibility for what we’re doing,” West said. “We kill each other more than police officers.”

West then went into an extended rant that touched on numerous topics, including his own mental health, more ideas for prison reform, and even hydrogen-powered planes. (He said he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder but really just suffers from sleep deprivation and has a genius-level IQ.)

“I brought a gift with me right here,” West said, presenting a mockup for a hydrogen-powered plane, which he called the “iPlane 1” and suggested Apple would design for Trump to use.

West also said we should prioritize American manufacturing and called the use of Chinese factories “cheating on our country.” He failed to mention that Trump and his children have used Chinese factories for their own merchandise lines.

“What I need ‘Saturday Night Live’ to improve on, what I need liberals to improve on: If he don’t look good, we don’t look good,” West said.

When West finished up, Trump praised the musician and called him a “smart cookie” and said West could serve as a political surrogate for him any time he wants.

“I’ll tell you something: That was pretty impressive,” Trump said, to laughs.

“That was from the soul,” West responded. “I just channeled it.”

West got up from his seat and said he loved Trump before giving him a hug.

A reporter then asked Trump if West could ever be president.

“Could very well be,” Trump said.

West promised not to run until 2024. They then departed for lunch.

