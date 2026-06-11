Kanye West Accused of Forced ‘Simulated Oral Sex’ on ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Finalist During Music Video Shoot

Kanye “Ye” West is currently facing allegations of assault on an America’s Next Top Model finalist. The model has issued new comments on the alleged music video shoot incident, claiming the rapper “simulated oral sex” on her.

In a lawsuit filed in 2024, model Jennifer An claimed that she was choked and subjected to “pornographic gagging” by West. She filed her lawsuit under New York City’s Gender Motivated Violence Protection. An alleged that the incident took place on the set of La Roux’s music video shoot for “In For The Kill” in 2009.

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An claimed, in her original filing, that West showed up at Manhattan’s Chelsea Hotel for the video shoot, but staged “his own production”, without any pushback from the production team, “in a manner similar to pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes.”

Jennifer An was a contestant on season 13 of ‘America’s Next Top Model’

Now, speaking on BBC’s Fame Under Fire podcast, An has shared some additional specifics about her claims. She recalled that as they were in the midst of shooting the music video, commotion began. Crew members began “running around the Chelsea Hotel; they’re like, ‘Kanye’s coming, Kanye’s coming’.”

Eventually, models “were lined up in the hallway” to greet West. When he finally “came through,” he chose three girls to be in the scene with him.” An was one of the women.

After they began filming, An claimed that West “couldn’t remember his lines”, so he called cut. He then switched things up, climbing behind a camera aimed at An. “I didn’t know what was gonna happen,” she said. An added, “I was given no direction. I was just told to sit in this chair.”

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Elaborating on the circumstances, An shared: “All of a sudden, he just reaches a hand out and starts choking me, and I’m just not sure what’s happening. And then, he pulled his other hand out and starts choking me with both hands, and then starts smearing my makeup all over my face and sticking his hands inside of my mouth.”

An stated that Kanye’s actions felt like “simulated oral sex”. She added, “I feel like he was like trying to touch as much as he could.” The model alleged that West smeared the makeup on her face “in a way that just felt wrong.”

When pressed on how the other people at the music video shoot responded, An claimed they “were so still and just there, staring at me.” She also explained that she didn’t try to stop West “because I didn’t know what I was doing… I was more frozen; it’s like ‘I could lose my job.’”

West’s legal team previously filed to have the case dismissed on a variety of grounds. One of their arguments was that West’s conduct is protected by free speech because the incident “occurred in the course of producing expressive” art.

An’s lawyers, however, submitted new filings that corroborate her claims. Among the affidavits are Instagram messages allegedly between La Roux—real name Elly Jackson—and An. In the messages, Jackson allegedly apologized to An, indicating that she was aware West’s behavior was inappropriate.

The case has not been taken to trial yet.