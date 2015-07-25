Preview Kanye West’s “All Day/I Feel Like That” Video



Photo courtesy of Steven McQueen

Kanye West’s Steve McQueen-directed video for “All Day/I Feel Like That” made its United States debut at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art this weekend. The artist and director were on hand at the premiere to chat about the making of the nine-minute clip, which, as the L.A. Times reports, only took McQueen three takes to create. West expressed interest in McQueen’s work years back but the two finally met recently after a chance encounter in London.

“All Day/I Feel Like That” features the rapper bouncing around an abandoned warehouse performing the high energy “All Day” before collapsing, spent, as “I Feel Like That” fades in as a spoken word vocal asks about “feeling lonely when even you’re with people, feeling locked, feeling a little sad, feeling disinterested in things, feeling fearful…” and West pants from the floor “I feel like that all the time.” It’s gripping seeing our rap deity come crashing back to Earth. Stream fan footage of the “I Feel Like That” portion of the video from the L.A. premiere below. We’ll update when the official footage drops.

