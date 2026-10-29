Kanye West Allegedly Sparked Terrifying Incident That Left Kim Kardashian at Gunpoint

IAccording to a new biography, Kim Kardashian witnessed some of Ye’s mental-health struggles up close during their marriage. The pair were married for over eight years and she saw the best and the worst of him. However, according to one journalist, there was one point in 2018 where their relationship hit a serious low.

Journalist Jonathan Van Meter wrote the authorized biography Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, where he explored her life, relationships and celebrity. There, he detailed an alleged incident in Africa that he described as a “point of no return” for the couple.

Videos by VICE

Captured by Page Six, Van Meter shared an account from Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer Farnaz Farjam about their trip. Apparently, they were in Uganda filming at a remote location when Kanye West grew especially “paranoid and agitated.”

Eventually, that led Ye to go around claiming that people were trying to drug and take advantage of him. According to Farjam’s account, Ye convinced local police that people were trying to drug him, prompting officers to arrive with guns drawn and raid the group’s rooms. At one point, one officer allegedly held a gun to Kim Kardashian’s head.

“He basically got the local police to believe that there were people trying to drug him, and so they came and they had guns out. He had them raid everybody’s rooms,” Farjam told Van Meter.

Kim Kardashian Allegedly Had Gun Pointed At Her Head Because of Kanye West

Farjam herself ultimately forgave Ye for the horrifying scenario, with Van Meter writing that she did so “because he lives with bipolar disorder, and he was in a manic place.” However, according to the book, it was a moment that marked a “point of no return” in his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021, and the divorce was finalized in 2022. They share four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Back in January 2026, Kanye West again discussed his bipolar disorder in an apology letter published as a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal. Moreover, he candidly described how mania could distort his perception of reality.

“That medical oversight [from his 2002 car crash] caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis. Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial. When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick,” Kanye West explained.

“You think everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely.”r grip entirely. The scariest thing about this disorder is how persuasive it is when it tells you: You don’t need help. It makes you blind, but convinced you have insight. You feel powerful, certain, unstoppable.”

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images