Kanye West and Deadmau5 Are Beefing on Twitter

Update [March 2, 6.23PM] – Deadmau5 has responded to West on Twitter.



Imma let you finish…. But you should probably be saving the money for a 4th grade education. — deadmau5 (@deadmau5)March 2, 2016

I can out idiot an idiot. It’s what I do. — deadmau5 (@deadmau5)March 2, 2016

Update [March 2, 6.52PM] – He’s also denied previous allegations of using pirated software.

Historians may very well look back on this day as the sundering of the very fabric of the internet. For it was on this day that an unstoppable force and an immovable object finally collided in that most vaunted public arena. No, but for real, Kanye West and Deadmau5 are finally going at it on Twitter.

The feud began yesterday after theories started circulating that West was allegedly pirating software through popular torrent website The Pirate Bay due to an image that he posted on Twitter. Not only that, but he appeared to be pirating a digital synthesizer called Serum, which was developed by long-time Deadmau5 collaborator Steve Duda and sold through Deadmau5’s own Xfer Records.

It was then that the former partners at Tidal turned on each other (despite the producer’s 2013 admission of using pirated software himself), and a (trolling) battle for the ages was set in motion. Even Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee was seen getting in on the action.

For a brief glimmering moment of hope, it appeared that Yeezy would not be troubled to step down from his throne. But, alas:

More on this breaking news as it develops.

Gigen Mammoser is on Twitter.

