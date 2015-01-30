Listen to Kanye West and Drake on the Same Damn Track (by Big Sean) Called “Blessings”

You’ve got to feel for Big Sean. Back in 2013 he linked up with Jay Electronica and Kendrick Lamar for “Control,” a track more often attributed to the latter’s thunder stealing and career shattering verse. Jokes are abound about his “internship” with G.O.O.D Music. It’s all a little unfair—I mean, Big Sean’s worked relentlessly and he’s not objectively terrible—but you have to admit he has a habit of getting on tracks with some of rap’s biggest names, leaving himself open to being overshadowed. Cut to his latest song: “Blessings,” which features Drake and Kanye West.

“Blessings” isn’t as fire as the feature list would suggest, more standard issue for each artist: Drake singing the hook, Kanye rapping about his “condom size being compromised,” and Big Sean meandering between the two. Still, it’s a piece of new music from all three, all of whom are putting out records this year. So think of it as a bowl of peanuts to munch on while waiting for the starter and main course to arrive.