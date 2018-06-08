Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s ‘KIDS SEE GHOSTS’ Is Here

Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s collaborative album KIDS SEE GHOSTS premiered at a listening party in Los Angeles last night, though the Wav livestream that was supposed to broadcast the event was bogged down by technical difficulties, delaying the roll-out by almost three hours. This morning, the album appeared on slightly more conventional services like Google Play and Tidal [UPDATE: It’s now on Apple Music and Spotify], so you can listen to it in full without repeatedly anger-mashing your refresh button. It’s available to purchase here, and available to stream below.

Announced by West in April amidst a flurry of controversial and occasionally nonsensical tweets, KIDS SEE GHOSTS is seven-song album in the mould of PUSHA-T’s DAYTONA and West’s solo ye. Mos Def, Ty Dolla $ign, and PUSHA-T himself all guest on the record. The artwork, revealed last week on Instagram, was designed by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

KIDS SEE GHOSTS precedes new solo albums from Teyana Taylor and Nas, scheduled for release in the coming weeks.

