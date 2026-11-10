Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Hit With Lawsuit Over Song Allegedly Shared Through Text Message

Kanye West finds himself in hot water once again with another lawsuit over music he did with Ty Dolla $ign. In a report from AllHipHop, producers Jae Deal and Marlon “Marlonwiththeglasses” Barrow are suing the duo for allegedly stealing one of their songs.

They claimed that their song “Vultures” can be traced back to 2018 as “Joint 2”. During a phone call with Ty Dolla, he heard the song in the background of his phone call with Barrow. Immediately, he took an interest and asked to come by Barrow’s studio to listen further. Then, he eventually asked for a copy of the song for future use, according to the suit.

Videos by VICE

Barrow sent an MP3 of the song via text, but withheld all stem recordings and higher quality files until they reached a formal agreement for use. However, years later, they found that Ty Dolla $ign allegedly sent the song to Kanye West and used it as the basis for their song “Vultures”. Moreover, neither producer received any credit or compensation for their involvement in the work.

Both Deal and Barrow allegedly went on to attempt takedowns of the song for copyright purposes. According to their complaint, they were offered a larger buyout in October 2024. But still, they insisted on proper credit on top of their compensation.

Kanye West And Ty Dolla $ign Allegedly Stole ‘Vultures’ Song From Two Producers Back in 2018

“This action is not only about unpaid licensing fees and the lack of appropriate credit, but also about the essential right of any artist to determine when, how, and by whom their creative work is used,” the lawsuit stated.

This isn’t the only lawsuit Kanye West is facing over this era of music either. Back in late October 2026, an unnamed producer took him to court in another instance of alleged unpaid work. He claimed he’s owed at least $220,000 for his work on Vultures 2 with Ty Dolla $ign and Ye’s BULLY for the use of AI vocals.

The producer made it abundantly clear that he wanted to remain anonymous because he feared for his safety. Moreover, he believed that if his information went public, something would also happen to his family. Decisions on his anonymity won’t be made until November 18th. Neither Kanye West or anyone on his team made any comments on the lawsuit or the allegations. However, in the past, he’s given mixed signals on his feelings about the use of AI in his music.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images