Kanye West, Bon Iver, and Francis and the Lights Just Released a Track Together Called “Friends,” Along with a Perfect Video

Bon Iver and Kanye West used to be frequent collaborators, back when Justin Vernon was at his creative apex and Kanye was in his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy phase. It worked, too. The two had a natural flair for idiosyncratic, distant melodies and their work together on tracks like “Lost in the World” was some of their best overall.

Well, those days are back. Francis and the Lights—who cropped up on Chance’s Coloring Book cut “Summer Friends”—just dropped a new track called “Friends” and it’s got Kanye and Bon Iver back in their mutual element. Check out the track, and the Jake Schreier-directed video below.

