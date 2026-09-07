Kanye West Called Signing Him a Mistake, Now They’ve Reunited in Chicago, and Joe Budden Is at a Loss: ‘Corniest S**t in the World’

Kanye West going on a worldwide tour has allowed him to mend fences with fans and old friends alike. Fans get to reminisce on the times when he was arguably the greatest artist in the world. His rants were still there, but they weren’t nearly as controversial or offensive. For his old friends and collaborators, it was a chance to reunite with someone who clearly meant a lot to them. One of those people was Big Sean, who Ye previously said was a mistake to sign.

Despite his harsh words in the past, many people found the experience between Ye and Big Sean extremely heartwarming. But Joe Budden saw the whole debacle as indicative of a larger issue with Kanye West. On a recent episode of his podcast, he told his co-hosts that he doesn’t like how he treats people around him. It’s even worse when the people he’s scorned in the past welcome him back with open arms.

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“That right there is the part I hate about him,” Budden said. “I hate how he flips on the people that have always been for him, and whenever he feels like it, he just gets back with ’em. I think that’s the corniest s**t in the world. This is the 19th time that we’ve seen it with Kanye specifically,” he said. “I’m not saying that nobody else does it. He does it more than I’ve ever seen in my hip-hop tenure, and it’s sickening now.”

Joe Budden Calls Out Kanye West for How He Treated Artists Like Big Sean in The Past

Ultimately, Budden appreciated the moment because he has love for both Sean and Ye. All he wanted to express was that people shouldn’t let him off the hook for his past behavior. He especially didn’t like the fact that it’s a common pattern with him.

Another person who has welcomed Kanye West back into their life with open arms is Kid Cudi. He would likely have similar words for Joe Budden to what he said to Peter Rosenberg. The former Hot 97 radio host lamented how people have acted like the past few years with Ye’s antisemitic behavior hadn’t happened. But for Cudi, Kanye West is like family.

“I understand ur frustration Peter, I f**ks w u, but I dont really care if ur disappointed in me. That man is my brother. U dont have a relationship w him like I do. Damn near 2 decades of art and friendship. U not family. So I get it,” Kid Cudi told Peter Rosenberg on X. “Ive been around Ye, and I can honestly say talking to him now is how it use to be when I first signed to him, but even better.”

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