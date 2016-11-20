Kanye West Calls out Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Hillary Clinton; Walks off Stage After 30 Minutes

Kanye West launched into a lengthy tirade on stage in Sacramento last night, saying, “I’m on my Trump shit tonight,” before checking off Jay-Z, Beyonce, Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, radio executives, and the press. He then dropped the microphone and left the stage after 30 minutes.

West started out by cutting short “Famous” during the first verse and addressing the audience. “Y’all don’t wanna lose again,” he said. “A lot of people here tonight feel like they lost. You know why? Because you’ve been lied to. Google lied to you. Facebook lied to you. Radio lied to you.”

Growing agitated as he spoke, West went on to talk about Barack Obama’s presidency. “Obama couldn’t make America great because he couldn’t be him to be who he was. Black men have been slaves. Obama wasn’t allowed to do this,” West said, throwing one hand up and screaming wildly, “and still win. He had to be perfect. But being perfect don’t always change shit, bro.”



He soon moved onto an explanation of his problems with Beyoncé:



“Beyoncé, I was hurt! ‘Cause I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me, and over “Hotline Bling.” In my opinion—now, don’t go trying to diss Beyoncé, she is great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people, we are all equal. But sometimes, we be playing the politics too much and forgetting who we are just to win. Fuck winning! Fuck looking cool!”

He then turned his attentions to Jay-Z, confirming recent rumors that their relationship has become strained:

“I’ve been sent here to give y’all my truth—even at the risk of my own life, even at the risk of my own success, my own career,” he continued. “I’ve been sent here to give y’all the truth. Jay Z, call me, bruh! You still ain’t call me! Jay Z, call me! Jay Z, I know you got killers, please don’t send them at my head. Just call me! Talk to me like a man!”

West also borrowed Trump’s campaign slogan to make a point. “I’m not trying to be the man, I’m just a man, the same as everybody here,” he said. “I ain’t above or below none of y’all. We all equal. This is the vibes, bro. This is the future. This is the way of thinking to make America great again.”

West, who donated $2700 to Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2015 and $15,000 to the DNC in 2014, also referenced former presidential candidate after hearing the jeers from the crowd: “You don’t like that. Guess what? Y’all need the vibes. I was hurt. Feelings matter, bro. The way motherfuckers put money up so high. Popularity. Radio spins. Feelings matter, bro. It’s a new world, Hillary Clinton. It’s a new world. Feelings matter. Because guess what? Everybody in middle America felt a way, and they showed you how they felt […] It’s a new world Barack. It’s a new world Jay-Z. Hey, don’t send killers at my head, bro, this ain’t the Malcom X movie. We’re growing from that moment. Let ‘Ye be ‘Ye.”

“People, I’m not saying this out of my own well-being,” West continued, “because it wouldn’t be smart out of my own well-being to say things like this[…] If you keep following old models, your ass is going to get Hillary Clinton’d.”

West concluded by addressing the media and name-checking Richard Pryor:

“There’s a Richard Pryor interview that you can watch about people coming into power and not changing anything, just becoming a part of the power. That’s happening with musicians because they’re scared. I’m not scared. I’m here to change things. I am here to change things. Things won’t change until people admit their own falsehoods. I am here to change things. I got the vision, bro. That is what I’ve been blessed with. My vision. I’m not always going to say things the perfect way. I’m going to say it how I feel. Right now, press, get ready to write your passive-aggresive, LeBron James, racist comments. Season four racist comments. Get ready to have a field day, press. Get ready. Get ready. Because the show’s over.”



It comes just two days after West made headlines with his announcement that he did not vote but, if he had, it would have been for Donald Trump.

You can watch a full video of the speech below:

