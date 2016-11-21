Kanye West Cancels Remaining Saint Pablo Tour Dates

After talking himself and his audience in circles not once but twice in a row, all while confirming his support of Donald Trump, Kanye West has canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo Tour dates for this fall. A rep for West told Pitchfork that the rumour was confirmed, and that all tickets would be “fully refunded at point of purchase.” Kanye has been using the Saint Pablo stage to go on increasingly convoluted and pointed rants in recent months, taking on detractors, Kid Cudi (although the two have apparently squashed their beef) and Jay Z. He also walked off stage in Sacramento this past weekend after playing three songs.

