Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, and The Weeknd Will Headline a New NYC Festival

Two days in to this year’s Governors Ball—two properly fun days, too—and the storm clouds gathered. The forecasts called for thunderstorms and Kanye West’s Sunday headline slot was washed away with the rest of the day. Even his surprise early-hours show in Manhattan got shut down before it could start because of Kanyemania.

Well, now we need feel no regret. The creators of Gov Ball have stepped in with another festival, this one at Citi Field in Queens, NY, and the lineup is borderline obscene. Kanye will headline—his only North American festival performance this year—but it runs deep. Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd round out the top of the bill and then, deep breath: Kygo, Grimes, The 1975, Bryson Tiller, Savages, Metric, Empire of the Sun, Chromeo, Kamasi Washington, Sylvan Esso, Mac Miller, Frightened Rabbit, Yeasayer, Charles Bradley, The Temper Trap and Twin Shadow performing Purple Rain.

Right?

Tickets go on sale to Governors Ball ticket holders tomorrow, June 22, at 11am EST. General sale begins Thursday at 11am EST. Click here to get tickets.