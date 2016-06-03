VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Music

Here’s G.O.O.D. Music’s First Single for ‘Cruel Winter’ Featuring Gucci Mane And Too Many Big Guests to Name Here

By and

Share:

Kanye West’s been hinting his label’s Cruel Winter project for years now. Q-Tip cryptically alluded to the project back in 2012 and the breadcrumbs have grown in number since. Now, after word from Yeezus himself that the first single from the album is going to be premiering on LA’s Real 92.3 today, we have that song. “Round and Round” is a posse cut featuring Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Desiigner, Big Sean, Yo Gotti and Quavo and holy fuck we can’t wait. It’s summer, but winter is here. Praise Pablo. Listen below.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE