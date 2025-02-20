Kanye West Decided He’s ‘Not a Nazi’ After Shouting Out Adam Sandler

In “well, isn’t that convenient” news: Kanye West seems to be recanting some of his recent racist behavior.

Following an antisemitic meltdown earlier this month, wherein he proclaimed to be a Nazi who loved Hitler, Ye has now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to state that, “after further reflection,” he has “come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi.”

The statements came directly after a bizarre Adam Sandler name-drop where West thanked the actor “for the love” — doubtful they actually spoke but ok.

perhaps the most unhinged series of tweets in Twitter history. (Kanye west / X)

I could sit here and go back over all the bullshit Ye has spewed the past few weeks, but let’s not do that right now. You can find it all here, here, and here. As much as I want to come unhinged over his goddamn racist flip-flopping… I’m just going to say… I hope this new sentiment is true, because it’s a good thing.

It’s good that Ye reflected and came to this conclusion about himself, regardless of what his motivations were. People should not be racist Nazis, but a self-denouncement of racism and/or Nazism should be positively acknowledged and encouraged. It’s good to admit that you were wrong for being antisemitic. These are great first steps.

Nazis murdered millions of Jewish people in the holocaust

Nazis both are and are not a fucking joke. They’re a joke because Nazism is unevolved behavior. It’s subconscious cowardice from people who have a delusion of “supremacy,” which is a little funny.

It is not a joke, however, because — between 1941 and 1945 — Nazi Germany and its collaborators murdered roughly six million Jews across German-occupied Europe — around two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population — and, according to the Houston Holocaust Museum, 1.5 million of the victims were children.

The organization also notes that “the earliest victims of Nazi mass murder were people with disabilities,” explaining, “The Nazis saw people with disabilities as a ‘burden’ and killed them using gassing facilities often located at hospitals in Germany. As the Nazis invaded most of Europe, the program expanded to target people with disabilities in multiple countries and people no longer able to work in concentration camps.”

Try as we may, there are no words to sufficiently describe how horrible the holocaust truly was. The cruelty carried out on the Jewish people by the Nazis was devastating and immeasurable. It is not a laughing matter, not something to be joked about or used to inflate your edge-lord credibility.

Here’s to hoping Ye’s new outlook sticks.