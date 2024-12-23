A Kanye West Deposition From 2021 Surfaced and It’s a Wild Ride

There’s nothing you can say about Kanye West that hasn’t already been said a lot—and by a lot of people. He’s a man who truly needs no introduction, which is what makes these resurfaced clips of a 2021 Zoom deposition such a wild—albeit predictable—ride.

As shown in a “sneak peek” of the A&E series Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath, set to premiere on Dec. 26, Ye was involved in a tech lawsuit back in 2021.

At one point in the deposition — which was done via Zoom due to COVID-19 protections — Ye was asked by a lawyer to not be on his phone, to which he responded: “Due to my mental genius-ness, in order to focus on this bullshit, I need to be on a phone.”

At one point, Ye told the attorneys, “You don’t have the right to see my face,” and put on a mask.

Kanye West’s Deposition from 2021 Goes Viral

While masked up, Ye was asked to reveal his current location, to which he responded: “I’m not gonna tell you! You never gonna see me again!”

Later in the deposition, West is asked to name the items in the room with him. He had a problem with this question too. “Are you stupid?” he replied. “I don’t have time to be talking about, yeah, I got a chair in the room. You are talking to the richest Black person in the history of America.”

A quick Google search confirms this is not even close to accurate.

The deposition stemmed from a lawsuit filed against Kanye West by the company MyChannel, which accused West of stealing their technology for his Sunday Service show. Additionally, they claimed he promised to invest around $10 million into the company and never followed through.

Ultimately, however, both sides agreed to a dismissal.