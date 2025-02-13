Kanye West Dropped by Talent Agent After His Antisemitic Rant

The fallout from Kanye West’s antisemitic social media rant—wherein he expressed his love of Adolf Hilter—continues, as now the disgraced rapper’s talent agent has severed ties with him.

Hot New Hip-Hop and multiple other sources have reported that, “effective immediately” Ye’s now-former talent agent, Daniel McCartney of 33 & West, is no longer repping the self-proclaimed “Nazi.”

McCartney reportedly made this announcement on his Instagram Story, writing, “I am no longer representing YE (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his recent harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for.” He concluded his statement, “Peace and love to all.”

This is merely another domino in the aftermath of Ye’s racist tirade, following his merch store being dropped from Shopify over a Swastica t-shirt. “All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform,” the company said in a statement. “This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify.”

The Anti-Defamation League has also criticized Ye’s behavior, writing in a social media statement: “The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy.”

Notably, Ye previously made some public antisemitic comments in 2022 — which he apologized for in 2023—that cost him his working relationship with Adidas.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said at the time. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

At this point, it’s hard to imagine that Ye didn’t see all of the new fallout coming, at yet, here we are.