Kanye West Was Dropped From Shopify Over His Yeezy Swastika Shirt

As Kanye West continues his bridge-burning campaign with… well… everyone except white racists, his income is starting to feel the ramifications of antisemitic social media rants and subsequent Nazi merchandising.

During the Super Bowl, Ye ran a commercial that directed viewers to his website, Yeezy.com. There, it was discovered that West had pulled down all of his merch and was selling only a white t-shirt with a black swastika emblazoned on the front.

Videos by VICE

Now, Shopify has made the (no doubt extremely easy) decision to drop West’s store, telling CBS MoneyWatch: “All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify.”

The Anti-Defamation League issued a statement as well, writing in a social media post: “The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy.”

All of this started last week when Ye went on a racist tirade, proclaiming, “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi.” This came after he previously made some public antisemitic comments in 2022, which he apologized for in 2023. Now, however, he’s back on his bullshit, as it were.

“I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments,” Ye wrote amidst the flurry of racist statements in his social media meltdown. “I can say whatever the fuck I wanna say forever. Where’s my fucking apology for freezing my accounts.”

Ye also wrote, “I don’t even know what the fuck anti Semitic means. It’s just some bullshit Jewish people made up to protect their bullshit,” and added, “Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people.”

This isn’t even the first time Kanye West was dropped by a company over hateful remarks. Back in 2022, Adidas parted ways with him after he made a series of antisemitic statements.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said at the time. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The pathetically irrelevant rapper’s commitment to “fucking around” is resulting in a lot of “finding out.”