Kanye West Explains the Imagery Behind His New “Famous” Video

In less than 24 hours, Kanye West put all eyes on his work again with his new video for “Famous.” It’s one of the most controversial videos he’s done in his career, depicting numerous celebrities from Taylor Swift to Donald Trump, all naked as wax figures. Before the video premiered at the Los Angeles arena The Forum, Kanye spoke to Vanity Fair about some of the ambiguities in the video, and unpacked some of the images.

The article starts with West speaking on whether or not the video was made to comment on the people in it:

“It’s not in support or anti any of [the people in the video],” West said. “It’s a comment on fame.”

One of the topics he brings up is whether or not Kim is in support of him talking about other women. But he makes it one of the most important parts of his art to have her co-sign on what he does:

“[I say] a lot of lines other wives would not allow a husband to say,” he said. “But my wife also puts up photos that other husbands wouldn’t let them put up. One of the keys to happiness in our marriage is we’re allowed to be ourselves.”

Kanye also quickly speaks about what their relationship dynamic is like in a succinct quote:

“Our life is walking performance art.”

While it’s unknown as of now how the people depicted in the video are going to react, West said that other celebrity friends he’s shown the video to have given it a positive response:

“Guess what the response is when I show it to them?” he said. “They want to be in the bed.”

Read the entire article on Vanity Fair.