Kanye West Features Fake Michael Jackson in New ‘Father’ Music Video With Travis Scott

Kanye West has always had a deep affinity for Michael Jackson. He’s referenced him numerous times on songs like “Slow Jamz” and “Knock You Down” by Keri Hilson. He even had a full-blown meltdown about it on “All Of The Lights” too. Consequently, when he got the chance to utilize a Michael Jackson impersonator for a music video, you can imagine he jumped on the opportunity.

Ye recently released the music video for “Father” off of his latest album Bully. There, you can see him sit lifelessly in a church congregation until eventually, he’s unmasked as an alien and taken away. Squint a little closer, though, and you can see Fabio Jackson, a famous lookalike and impersonator for the King of Pop.

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As you can imagine, people had jokes in the comment sections. One person referenced “Slow Jamz” on how Fabio must’ve been the “light-skinned friend [who looks] like Michael Jackson.” Then, another person merely quipped that Kanye West is the only one who can resurrect MJ for a music video.

Kanye West Brings in Michael Jackson Lookalike for New Music Video

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All of this is in service to Kanye’s great big comeback after years of controversy. It all started with a lengthy apology letter posted in the Wall Street Journal. There, he addressed everything from the deeply problematic anti-Semitism to how his bipolar disorder went largely ignored.

“I lost touch with reality,” Kanye West admitted in the letter. “Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self.”

Then, Ye wrote about wanting to get back to what people loved him for all along. “As I find my new baseline and new center through an effective regime of medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living, I have newfound, much-needed clarity,” Kanye West said. “I am pouring my energy into positive, meaningful art: music, clothing, design, and other new ideas to help the world.”

By the end of the letter, he wasn’t expecting anyone to forgive him overnight or at all. Instead, he wished to “earn your forgiveness” and to receive some grace along the way. With Bully finally released on streaming services, he’s living up to the promise of getting back to music.