Kanye West Found Liable by Jury in Injury and Wrongful Firing Lawsuit

Amidst the gradual comeback of Kanye West, he’s still in hot water with a lawsuit. In a report from Rolling Stone, a jury found the Chicago legend liable for damages and injuries to Plaintiff Tony Saxon. Initially, Saxon asked for a whopping $1.7 million in compensation. In the end, though, he was only awarded $140,000 in total.

Saxon said that he was hired as project manager and security guard for Ye’s $57 million Malibu mansion in 2021. “Stay here now. You can’t leave,” Ye allegedly told the plaintiff, telling him he would be on-site at all times. However, after the plaintiff injured his neck and back while working on the California property, he was swiftly denied proper accommodations. Additionally, when Kanye West was informed of a carbon monoxide risk from the generators, the rapper lashed out.

“If you don’t do what I ask you to do, you’re an enemy. You’re a Clinton. You’re a Kardashian. And I won’t be your friend anymore, and you’re only gonna see me on the TV and the news,” Saxon recalled in a “very scary interaction.”

Kanye West Found Liable for Workplace Harm and Ponying Up $140k in Trial

Saxon’s lawyer, Ron Zambrano, stressed that his client was hired as an employee, not just an independent contractor. Moreover, they claimed that their argument had firm legitimacy because they provided thousands of pages of evidence in the form of text messages. This contrasted with Kanye West and his legal team, which submitted only 19 pages of claims. “[Saxon] kept things that were embarrassing, and he still presented them to you,” Zambrano said. “Mr. Saxon, for all his layers, was transparent with you. He has been victimized, and he got hurt.”

Ye sold the property in 2024 at a $36 million loss after ordering the home to be stripped of many basic fixtures. Plumbing, toilets, cabinets, electricity, and a fireplace were all gone to West’s orders.

As Kanye West continues to navigate his numerous lawsuits, he’s embarking on an apology tour. Back in January 2026, he took out a Wall Street Journal ad to plead for forgiveness for his past transgressions. Moreover, he hoped people would extend empathy as he battled his bipolar disorder. “I’m not asking for sympathy or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home,” Kanye West wrote.