Kanye West Has a Flying Stage!

Kanye West just kicked off his Saint Pablo Tour and, to cut to the chase, he has a flying stage – as in, a stage THAT FLIES. He opened his first North American show of the year last night performing on a platform lit like an industrial spaceship, hovering above a bouncing audience (including Travis Scott). It looks like he performed the entire set that way. You kinda get the impression that this is what he wanted to go for at Glastonbury, but couldn’t quite make it work. We’re only one night into the Saint Pablo Tour and it’s already, very literally, way, way up.

Watch some of the performances, including “Feedback” and “All of the Lights”, below:

Kanye has hit the stage! #SaintPabloTour pic.twitter.com/H9SLb5jNrj

FEEDBACK #SaintPabloTour pic.twitter.com/4PeDUu2Jcn

Only @kanyewest has moves like this. #SaintPabloTour #KanyeWest #SaintPablo pic.twitter.com/iD27UbRqRQ

All Of The Lights. #SaintPabloTour pic.twitter.com/C8iONlu7MK