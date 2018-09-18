Kanye West Has Kinda Announced A New Album Called… ‘YANDHI’

Oh, what’s that? You thought you were done with Kanye West for the year? Wrong! It seems that Kanye has announced a new album (or some kind of project) entitled YANDHI, set for release on September 29th, 2018. As has become his latest method of releasing news, he announced YANDHI and its release date by tweeting a screenshot of an iMessage thread. If its release goes to plan––which, to be honest, isn’t a certainty––then it’ll be Kanye’s third album for the year, after Ye and his collaborative album with Kid Cudi, KIDS SEE GHOSTS. YANDHI is, as you might expect, a portmanteau of ‘Ye’ and ‘Gandhi’, much in the same way that Yeezus was a portmanteau of ‘Ye’ and ‘Jesus’.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1041895861716832256

It certainly looks as if Kanye is angling YANDHI as a Yeezus follow up: he’s posted artwork of a minidisc with a small purple sticker on it, similar to Yeezus’ CD with a red sticker on it. He has also been announced as the musical guest for the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, which will air on September 29th. Recently, Kanye released “XTCY” and “I Love It”, a Lil Pump collaboration that aired at the Pornhub Awards. You really can’t make this stuff up, can you?

Videos by VICE

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.