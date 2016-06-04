Kanye West Joined Big Sean for a Surprise Performance of “Champions”

Kanye West is pretty great with the surprises as of late, right? Yesterday, he announced that on LA’s 92.3 he would be premiering the first single from Cruel Winter, the long awaited group record from G.O.O.D. Music. And he delivered; he dropped a huge track with the working title of “Champions” that featured some of the genre’s heavy hitters like 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, and Gucci Mane. To make things even more special, last night he joined Big Sean at Power 106’s Powerhouse concert in Los Angeles to perform a sweet mix of tracks, including said song “Champions,” and some other tracks like the “Don’t Like Remix,” and The Life of Pablo tracks “Famous” and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” [Via Pitchfork]

