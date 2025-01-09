Kanye West Just Dropped a Bizarre AI-Generated Music Video That is Pure Nightmare Fuel

At this point, there’s pretty much nothing Kanye West could do that would really be all that surprising anymore. Even still, the rapper/producer still has the ability to leave an impression, the way he does with a new AI-generated music video that is pure nightmare fuel.

Over on Instagram, Ye dropped a video for the song “530,” off of VULTURES 2, his collaboration album with Ty Dolla $ign. The clip features a slew of puppet-like women characters in various situations but most commonly medically aesthetic procedures like botox. Honestly, it’s more unsettling than interesting, which, tragically, might be the point.

Videos by VICE

It’s unclear what the correlation is between the video and the song, but one stands out: “You a fake bitch,” which is repeated in various ways throughout the track. This is likely the theme Ye was attempting to capture, and it’s hard to argue that he didn’t.

While we certainly can’t presume Ye is using the song and video to take shots at his ex, Kim Kardashian, and/or her family, the notion would not be far-fetched.

Watch the horror Muppets clip above at your own risk…