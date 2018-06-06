Kanye West and Kid Cudi Have Revealed the Cover of Their New Album

Kid Cudi has revealed the album artwork for Kids See Ghosts, his collaborative album with Kanye West. The artwork, which depicts a watercolour of some heavily stylised ghosts, was first dropped on Cudi’s Twitter and Instagram. The work was done by Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami, according to Cudi’s Instagram post. View the Kids See Ghosts cover below:

KIDS SEE GHOSTS ALBUM ART pic.twitter.com/MVt5vIzlA1 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) June 6, 2018

Kids See Ghosts will be the second Kanye album we’re hearing this month, after last week’s controversial Ye. It’s also the third of five G.O.O.D Music releases dropping this year: PUSHA-T’s DAYTONA was released May 25th, a week ahead of Ye, and Kanye-produced albums from Teyana Taylor and Nas will be released in the weeks following Kids See Ghosts. It’s just like GOOD Fridays, except waaaaay more stressful.



