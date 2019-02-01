why were kanye west, kid cudi, timothée chalamet and pete davidson hanging out last night?

Last night Kim Kardashian uploaded a picture of the four horsemen of the apocalypse, Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson, hanging out. For SEO purposes I posited this union as a question in the headline, when in fact the answer as to why they were together was made explicitly clear in Kim’s caption: it was Kid Cudi’s 35th birthday. Timothée and Cudi have previously exchanged emphatic support of one another on Twitter. While Pete, in 2016, told the Breakfast Club that: “I truly believe if Man on the Moon didn’t come out, I wouldn’t be here. He saved my life. I would’ve killed myself if I didn’t have Kid Cudi.” Kanye and Cudi are longtime friends and collaborators. So, for his 35th birthday Cudi decided to connect the dots in his expansive galaxy of celebrity friends, and bring them together to drink tequila shots, Kim K poised and ready in the corner to capture the viral, content-spewing magic.

The questions that remain unanswered currently are: What’s on Kid Cudi’s screen that’s igniting such manic laughter amongst the four of them? Is it Drake handing two McDonald’s employees a big cash tip? Is Ariana Grande’s tattoo #fail? Who is the fifth arm just out of shot? Why did Kim bother uploading picture two, in a gallery of three, as it’s blurry and Timothée’s awkward angular sip of an unidentified orange liquid betrays the idea the meeting was completely cool. It suggests that it was actually a bit fucking awkward. What food are they eating? It seems to be Nobu, but to be honest the plate in picture three of Kim’s tweet looks reminiscent of a Jimmy Spices all you can eat buffet platter.

I guess there’s not much left to say, other than, we stan? Here are some funny tweets.

Y’all favourite timothee chandelier hanging out with Kanye west? Cancelled — ellie (@adoreyouellie) January 31, 2019

timothée está con kanye pic.twitter.com/JlMEqYf9Wy — natalia (@nolongerspring) January 31, 2019