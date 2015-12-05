Kim and Kanye’s Son Was Just Born, But What’s His Name?

According to the Associated Press, Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West welcomed their son into the world in a Los Angeles area hospital early this morning. Congrats to the couple on an assuredly swagged out addition to the family. Kim and Kanye threw the internet for a loop naming their daughter North West in 2013. What’s Ye Jr.’s name? Let’s run down some possibilities.

New West

Videos by VICE

East/West

South West

Kanye West

Yeezus West

Yeezy Season 2 West

Yeezy Boost 350 West

Wake Up Mr. West

Adam West

Billy West

Cornel West

Shane West

Robert Kardashian-West

Due West

Into the West

Way Out West

The Old West

The Wild West

The Wild Wild West

The Lonesome Crowded West

Once Upon a Time in the West