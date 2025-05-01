Kanye West’s Latest Rant Is Against J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar’s Music

The artist formerly known as Kanye West continues to take shots at Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

During a livestream on Wednesday with Toronto rapper Top5, Ye started by expressing his hatred for Cole’s music.

Videos by VICE

“I hate J. Cole. It can’t even be called music. I hate J. Cole,” Ye said. “And it’s something about both J. Cole and Kendrick that kinda, that leaves me sorta like — it reminds me of each other and shit like that. It’s just not that sauce to me.”

Kanye continued by attacking Kendrick Lamar’s fanbase: “Anybody that say Kendrick is one of their favorite rappers, don’t know about rap, doesn’t know about real rap.”

Kanye West speaks on Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole 👀



"I hate J. Cole, it can't even be called music."



"Anybody that has Kendrick as one of their favorite rappers don't know about rap." pic.twitter.com/8TzVbHitVB — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 30, 2025

This is simply the latest shots Kanye West has taken at Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, nowhere near the first.

Back in March, Ye took to social media to share his thoughts on Playboi Carti’s new album MUSIC. During a rant on X, Kanye called out Kendrick and revealed he isn’t a fan of Lamar’s music nor his guest appearances on Carti’s album.

“I don’t like Kendrick Lamar’s music,” he tweeted in all-caps. “He raps very good but I didn’t need to hear him on Carti album.”

Weeks later, he expanded on his issues with Kendrick in an interview with DJ Akademiks.

“I don’t really have a problem with Kendrick,” he said. “I would never call Kendrick a f****t, you know what I’m saying? I don’t like what happened with the song and that whole idea. I don’t like how they used Kendrick. And also, I don’t like him saying he’s the No. 1 because I’m the No. 1.”

Meanwhile, last month, Ye expressed similar distaste for J. Cole’s artistry, saying that Cole’s music was for “virgins” and he’s “hurting hip-hop.”

“I hate J Cole music so much,” West said in April on X. “It’s like between Kendrick and J Cole I bet you industry plants asked J Cole to diss Drake then we would have been accosted with a J Cole Super Bowl commercial with no SZA song to save it… No one listens to J Cole after loosing [sic] their virginity.”