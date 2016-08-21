So, Kanye West Wrote a Fast Food-Based Poem Called “The McDonald’s Man” for Frank Ocean’s ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ Zine



Photo by Nabil, published in Boys Don’t Cry

Frank Ocean released the follow-up to Channel Orange last night. It’s called Blond, although it could be called Blonde, nobody’s quite sure yet. You can listen to it here.

Though the album title may have changed at the last minute, the long-promised zine that Ocean said would accompany the record stuck to its original title, Boys Don’t Cry. There’s some interesting work in there by some impressive artists: Tom Sachs, Wolfgang Tillman, and “Nikes” director Tyrone Lebon. And then, of course, there was Kanye. Try keeping the man away from a high-concept glossy magazine. He contributed a poem to the project called “The McDonald’s Man” which, on the surface, seems to be a poem about fast food. But it’s also a tale of deception, intrigue, jealousy, and a gooey apple filling.

We’ve presented it here, for now, without comment or annotation.

The McDonald’s Man

by Kanye West

McDonalds Man

McDonalds Man

The french fries had a plan

The french fries had a plan

The salad bar and the ketchup made a band

Cus the french fries had a plan

The french fries had a plan

McDonalds Man

McDonalds

I know them french fries have a plan

I know them french fries have a plan

The cheeseburger and the shakes formed a band

To overthrow the french fries plan

I always knew them french fries was evil man

Smelling all good and shit

I don’t trust no food that smells that good man

I don’t trust it

I just can’t

McDonalds Man

McDonalds Man

McDonalds, damn

Them french fries look good tho

I knew the Diet Coke was jealous of the fries

I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries

Even the McRib was jealous of the fries

I could see it through his artificial meat eyes

And he only be there some of the time

Everybody was jealous of them french fries

Except for that one special guy

That smooth apple pie

