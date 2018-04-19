Kanye West Announces Two New Albums, Maybe

Kanye West has been making headlines when he announced that he would be releasing a book, and then decided to troll us all by just writing his book “in real time” on Twitter like the rest of us. But today, he took a break from his motivational tweets to shed some insight on the progress with his upcoming album. First, he tweeted that his new album would consist of seven songs, then he obliquely tweeted the date June 1. But the most surprising bit may have been when he announced that he and Kid Cudi, apparently operating as Kids See Ghost, will be releasing a joint album on June 8.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/987049500177920000

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/987049937434112000

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/987051337782181889

This means, if we’re reading this right, we’re not getting just one album from ‘Ye, but two new records in just over a month and a half. Fingers crossed that turns out to be the case. Of course, it will be nice to see how he and Cudi have buried their beef.

A man of very few words, Kanye has a way of making the world stop whenever he decides to press that “tweet” button. His brief string of tweets follows a TMZ video of the rapper letting paparazzi know that Charlamagne tha God has heard some of his latest music. It seems like Ye is in a particularly giving mood, as he revealed a few more release dates for other G.O.O.D Music artists.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/987069631696289792

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/987069464687489024

Looks like this summer will be filled with bangers.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.