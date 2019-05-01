Kanye West Is Making a Show About Kanye West, Starring Jaden Smith as Kanye West

If anyone needed another example to prove that our world has dissolved into some sort of bizarre hellscape of cultural Mad Libs, here you go: Kanye West is in development on a new Showtime series about, yes, Kanye West—starring Jaden Smith as a young, “alternate reality” version of Kanye, Deadline reports.

West is on board to executive produce the show, Omniverse, which will reportedly be a “limited half-hour anthology series examining the many doors of perception.” The first standalone season of the series will “explore the Ego through an alternate reality Kanye West” played by Smith because, sure, why not?

Writer Lee Sung Jin, who has worked on Tuca & Bertie, Silicon Valley, and an upcoming Amazon series from BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, is attached to pen the project. He’ll also executive produce alongside West, Smith, and Scooter Braun.

Deadline calls the series “West’s first major foray into television,” because apparently everyone has forgotten about his truly batshit puppet TV experiment from the mid-2000s for some reason.

Omniverse is currently still in development and Showtime only recently ordered a pilot script, so there’s no word on whether it will ever actually make it to air—but given the talent attached and the truly bonkers concept, it’s got a pretty good shot. Prepare yourselves.

